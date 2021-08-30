Some activists arrested as police and anti-government protesters clash in Bangkok

At 4pm, crowd control police deployed officers on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and blocked the protesters with three water cannon trucks.

At 4.30pm, as more protesters showed up, they reportedly started throwing firecrackers, ping pong bombs, flares, and Molotov cocktails at police officers, who responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

At 6.56pm, crowd control police used a water cannon truck to push some of the rallyists back to Pracha Songkhro intersection, but most of them still remained at Sam Liam Din Daeng fighting the police.

At 8pm, more protesters gathered at Din Daeng Flat, reportedly throwing small bombs and Molotov cocktails at officers.