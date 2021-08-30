Some activists arrested as police and anti-government protesters clash in Bangkok

At 4pm, crowd control police deployed officers on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and blocked the protesters with three water cannon trucks.
At 4.30pm, as more protesters showed up, they reportedly started throwing firecrackers, ping pong bombs, flares, and Molotov cocktails at police officers, who responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.
At 6.56pm, crowd control police used a water cannon truck to push some of the rallyists back to Pracha Songkhro intersection, but most of them still remained at Sam Liam Din Daeng fighting the police.
At 8pm, more protesters gathered at Din Daeng Flat, reportedly throwing small bombs and Molotov cocktails at officers.
At 9.15pm, crowd control police retreated to behind the barriers made from containers on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road while the protesters continued throwing objects at them. Two members of the press were reportedly injured by firecrackers.
At 10.50pm, police announced that the protesters responsible for injuring the press had been arrested.
At 11pm, the protesters gradually dispersed from Din Daeng Flat and Sam Liam Din Daeng junction.
