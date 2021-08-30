Thailand records drop in infections with 15,972 new cases, 256 deaths

Though Thailand’s daily caseload dropped from last week’s average of 17,000 to 18,000, the country was still bumped up to number 29 among countries with the most cases.

Meanwhile, 20,535 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,190,063, of whom 1,002,527 have recovered, 176,137 are still in hospitals and 11,399 have died.

Separately, another 211,293 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 62,463 their second shot, and 2,888 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 30,954,477.