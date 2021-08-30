Another close shave in Bangkok

Facebook user Anusorn Suksri posted the clip of an SUV losing control and speeding into a parking lot in front of a commercial building in Bangkok on Saturday. The vehicle narrowly missed an elderly woman pushing her cart down the street.
Anusorn said a similar accident had taken place outside his store on May 21, when another out-of-control car knocked over six second-hand motorcycles on display.
Published : August 30, 2021
