Monday, August 30, 2021

in-focus

Another close shave in Bangkok

The clip of an SUV losing control and speeding into a parking lot outside a commercial building in Bangkok went viral on Saturday. The car nearly hit an elderly woman pushing her vending cart down the street. Here’s what happened:

Facebook user Anusorn Suksri posted the clip of an SUV losing control and speeding into a parking lot in front of a commercial building in Bangkok on Saturday. The vehicle narrowly missed an elderly woman pushing her cart down the street.

Anusorn said a similar accident had taken place outside his store on May 21, when another out-of-control car knocked over six second-hand motorcycles on display.

Published : August 30, 2021

