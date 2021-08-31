Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast for all regions

Thundershowers continue across the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas.

People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 28-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department