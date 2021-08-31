Tuesday, August 31, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast for all regions

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast regions.

Thundershowers continue across the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas.

People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 28-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

Protester develops lung problems after catching Covid in jail

Published : August 31, 2021

Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

Published : August 31, 2021

Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

Published : August 31, 2021

Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

Protester develops lung problems after catching Covid in jail

Published : August 31, 2021

Only 1.95 million doses of Moderna to be delivered this year

Published : August 31, 2021

Supreme Court dismisses case against PAD leaders over 2008 rallies

Published : August 31, 2021

Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

Published : August 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.