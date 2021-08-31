Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

The 26 routes set to restart will include buses from Bangkok to Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi, Trat and Saraburi.

In line with measures to curb infections, only 75 per cent of the seats will be filled and passengers will be required to always wear a mask.