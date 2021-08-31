Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Some interprovincial buses to start running from Sept 1

The Transport Company is planning to restart some of its interprovincial bus services from Wednesday now that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has eased some restrictions in the 29 “dark red” provinces.

The 26 routes set to restart will include buses from Bangkok to Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi, Trat and Saraburi.

In line with measures to curb infections, only 75 per cent of the seats will be filled and passengers will be required to always wear a mask.

Published : August 31, 2021

