Exodus from Bangkok as national bus service resumes after 1 month

Bus operator Transport Co said its services had resumed on eight routes to the North, 10 routes to the Northeast/East and eight routes to the South. However, the number of trips was still down 30-40 per cent on normal levels.

On Wednesday morning, passengers had booked 44 per cent of seats on Northern buses and 20 per cent on Northeast/East buses, said Transport Co president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit.

The buses are allowed to operate at 75 per cent passenger capacity with Covid controls, including a ban on eating.