Thundershowers forecast to whip Thailand, with heavy rains in some regions

Thundershowers are forecast to hammer Thailand, with isolated heavy rains in some areas as the southwest monsoon prevails across the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand while a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the upper Central region and the Northeast, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It warned people in risky areas to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 02, 2021

