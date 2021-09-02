Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Police nab one of two suspected robbers on the run

One of two robbery suspects who made a slick escape from police custody in Chanthaburi last week was arrested on Wednesday.

184

View

The two wily suspects, who were held at Makham Police Station on August 27, grabbed the opportunity to make good their escape when an officer monitoring them left his station for a short toilet break.

The suspects were identified as Narin Ronnachit, 35, and Wichit Hinkao, 35.

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole motorcycles and dashed off to Rayong. They returned later to Chanthaburi, where Narin met with an accident.

Undeterred, he allegedly pinched another motorcycle before being nabbed around 2pm on Wednesday.

Police are now searching for Wichit.

 

Published : September 02, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.