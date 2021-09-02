Recoveries higher than new infections, Health Ministry says, urging public to strictly follow health measures

Ministry permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit mentioned that the number of patients in Nonthaburi’s Busarakham Hospital went down from around 3,500 in the past two weeks to 1,500. Meanwhile, the number of patients in the Nimibutr Sports Building in Bangkok was less than 70.

Kiatiphum noted that Wednesday, September 1, was the first day the government permitted some businesses and restaurants in dark-red zones to reopen amid a relaxed lockdown, but everyone was still required to strictly abide by safety measures, including wearing masks, washing ones hands regularly and maintaining a safe social distance.

The objective was for the country’s economy to recover and for citizens to return to a new normal lifestyle, Kiatiphum said.

People have been advised to protect themselves as much as possible and avoid doing anything that puts them at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.