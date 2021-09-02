Recoveries higher than new infections, Health Ministry says, urging public to strictly follow health measures

View
Ministry permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit mentioned that the number of patients in Nonthaburi’s Busarakham Hospital went down from around 3,500 in the past two weeks to 1,500. Meanwhile, the number of patients in the Nimibutr Sports Building in Bangkok was less than 70.
Kiatiphum noted that Wednesday, September 1, was the first day the government permitted some businesses and restaurants in dark-red zones to reopen amid a relaxed lockdown, but everyone was still required to strictly abide by safety measures, including wearing masks, washing ones hands regularly and maintaining a safe social distance.
The objective was for the country’s economy to recover and for citizens to return to a new normal lifestyle, Kiatiphum said.
People have been advised to protect themselves as much as possible and avoid doing anything that puts them at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.
Everyone has been asked to follow universal Covid-19 prevention measures:
- Only leave home when necessary
- Keep a safe distance from others
- Always wear masks
- Wash your hands regularly
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes
- Always clean and disinfect touched surfaces
- Separate your personal belongings after returning home from outside
- Eat hot or fresh food
- If you feel you are at risk, take an antigen test using an ATK set.
Kiatiphum said the situation in the coming two weeks would be closely monitored. The government will allow the reopening of more businesses and activities as the situation gets hopefully better.
Apart from this, he urged the public to get inoculated to create immunity for themselves and protect against severe Covid-19 symptoms or death if infected.
Published : September 02, 2021
