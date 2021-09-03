Four drugs for rare diseases added to national list of essential medication

On August 2, the National Health Security Board approved in principle the inclusion of the drugs in category E(2), a subcategory of drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

Category E(2) includes a list of orphan drugs and priority medicines listed to improve accessibility to drugs and to protect the public.

Orphan drugs are required by a limited number of patients, and the prescription of these drugs requires special expertise, involves advanced technology and they can be too costly for many in society.

In addition, doctors must prescribe these drugs under an authorized system monitored by relevant government offices, including the National Health Security Office (NHSO), Comptroller General's Department, Finance Ministry, Social Security Office and Labour Ministry.

Dr Jakkrit Ngowsiri, the NHSO deputy secretary-general, listed the four drugs as: