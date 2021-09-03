No buffets or barbecues yet, says Health Dept

Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the department’s director-general, announced guidelines for restaurants set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at a Public Health Ministry press conference on Friday.

Restaurants open for dine-in services are required to:

• Disinfect tables immediately after use

• Disinfect commonly touched areas and toilets every one or two hours

• Sharing of cutlery is not allowed

• Self-service in the form of buffets, salad bars or barbecues are not allowed

• Every table must have a bottle of sanitising gel

• Diners and tables must be kept 1 to 2 metres apart or divided using partitions.

• Tables in airconditioned restaurants must be kept 2-metres apart and diners are not allowed to sit opposite each other.

• Air-conditioned eateries can only fill 50 per cent of seats while open-air eateries 75 per cent. Diners are not allowed to spend more than an hour in a restaurant.

• Premises must be aired at least 30 minutes before the air-conditioning is turned on and the area must be ventilated every hour. Bathrooms should also have a good ventilation system.

• All food and beverage outlets are required to close by 8pm and consumption of alcohol in restaurants is strictly prohibited.

• Same restrictions apply to restaurants in shopping malls or similar establishments.