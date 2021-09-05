Heavy rains forecast for North, Northeast, thundershowers in most of the country

View
A monsoon trough lies across the North, the upper Northeast of Thailand and upper Laos changing into a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
A moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
People should beware of severe rains that may cause overflows and flash floods, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Pichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-34°C; southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 23-24°C, maximum 30-34°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 28-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 31-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong Phang Nga and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 20-25°C, maximum 30-34°C.
Ranong northward: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres in thundershowers.
Phang Nga southward: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
