Government to give away 8.5 million antigen test kits from Sept 15

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has told the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to make arrangements to distribute the ATKs after a contract for the purchase of 8.5 million test kits had been signed, she said.

The NHSO will distribute the ATKs through service units under the health insurance system.

The prime minister also asked for cooperation from people to refrain from travelling unnecessarily, especially between provinces. Even though the government has eased travel measures, it has sought cooperation from people to travel only when necessary because travel is an important factor in spreading the infection to different areas.