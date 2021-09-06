Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Recovered Covid-19 patients urged to go for regular kidney checkups

Patients who have been cured of Covid-19 should receive kidney checkups regularly, as they are at risk of their kidney losing efficiency, Dr Anutra Chittinandana, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand, posted on his Facebook on Sunday.

1004

View

“A study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology on kidney outcomes in long Covid-19 patients has compared 89,216 recovered Covid-19 patients with 1,637,467 people who have never been infected,” he said in the post.

“After six months, the study found that the rates of Acute Kidney Injury, End Stage Kidney Disease and Major Adverse Kidney Events have increased among recovered Covid-19 patients, especially those who had been hospitalised and stayed in ICU.

Recovered Covid-19 patients urged to go for regular kidney checkups

Recovered Covid-19 patients urged to go for regular kidney checkups

“The study also found that the kidney’s estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate [eGFR] among post-acute Covid-19 patients could decrease up to 50 per cent,” he added. “Therefore, those who have recovered from Covid-19 should receive regular kidney checkup before the eGFR drops to a dangerous level.”

Related Stories:

About 5,000 Yellow/Red-coded patients waiting for beds in Bangkok

New dialysis system offers new lease of life to kidney patients

All expats in Thailand eligible for vaccine: Disease Control Dept chief

Published : September 06, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.