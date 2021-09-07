Isolated heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand, with warning of flash floods

More rains are forecast across the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.

People in these areas should beware of flash floods, the department said.

Meanwhile tropical storm “Conson” over the central Philippines is moving west-northwest into the South China Sea during September 9-10, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-33°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 28-32°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department