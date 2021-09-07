Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand, with warning of flash floods

A strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand while a monsoon trough lies across the North, the upper Central and the Northeast, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

107

View

More rains are forecast across the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.

People in these areas should beware of flash floods, the department said.

Meanwhile tropical storm “Conson” over the central Philippines is moving west-northwest into the South China Sea during September 9-10, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-33°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 28-32°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-26°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : September 07, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.