Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

3 million Lepu test kits to land in Bangkok today

The first batch of 3 million Lepu antigen test kits (ATK) ordered from China by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) will arrive in a chartered flight on Tuesday.

These kits will be distributed to the public from September 15, so people can test themselves for Covid-19 at home.

GPO had placed an order for 8.5 million test kits from the Chinese manufacturer on August 30 on behalf of the National Health Security Office.

Initially, on August 18, the Rural Doctor Society had pointed out that ordering Lepu ATKs did not comply with the PM’s stipulation that all ATKs must be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Cabinet overturned this stipulation on August 24 and the order went ahead. The WHO has still not approved the Lepu ATK.

Ostland Capital, which won the bid to import the kits, said WHO has only approved test kits for hospital and laboratory use and that not a single home-use kit has been give the WHO stamp of approval.

