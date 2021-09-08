Thundershowers, isolated heavy rains forecast across country

View
It warned people to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods.
The department also mentioned tropical storm Conson, which is presently over central Philippines and moving west-northwest into the South China Sea. It will head to the Gulf of Tonkin on September 12-13.
Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.
North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Published : September 08, 2021
