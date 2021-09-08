Monday, September 13, 2021

Top court suspends two more govt MPs in voting case

The Supreme Court has suspended from duty two more members of Parliament in the government coalition over a misconduct case filed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission back in 2020, former Democrat MP Nipit Intharasombat posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Chalong Toedweerapong and Phumisit Khongmee, both Bhumjaithai MPs from Phatthalung province, have been ordered to suspend their duties after the court found they had been allegedly involved in an incident in which some MPs cast votes for other members who were not present at a key parliamentary meeting on January 10 and 11, 2020. The meeting had considered the budget bill for fiscal 2020.

Two others who were also allegedly involved in the incident are Bhumjaithai party-list MP Natee Ratchakitprakarn and Thanikarn Phornphongsaroj, Palang Pracharath MP from Bangkok. Both have been suspended by the court since August 11 this year.

The four must stop performing their MP duties until the court passes a verdict in the case.

The court has set November 11 as the first hearing.

The four MPs face charges under the Organic Act on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption of 2018, with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison or a Bt200,000 fine, or both.

Published : September 08, 2021

