Top court suspends two more govt MPs in voting case

Chalong Toedweerapong and Phumisit Khongmee, both Bhumjaithai MPs from Phatthalung province, have been ordered to suspend their duties after the court found they had been allegedly involved in an incident in which some MPs cast votes for other members who were not present at a key parliamentary meeting on January 10 and 11, 2020. The meeting had considered the budget bill for fiscal 2020.
Two others who were also allegedly involved in the incident are Bhumjaithai party-list MP Natee Ratchakitprakarn and Thanikarn Phornphongsaroj, Palang Pracharath MP from Bangkok. Both have been suspended by the court since August 11 this year.
The four must stop performing their MP duties until the court passes a verdict in the case.
The court has set November 11 as the first hearing.
The four MPs face charges under the Organic Act on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption of 2018, with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison or a Bt200,000 fine, or both.
