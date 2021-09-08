Economy at risk of contraction in Q3: Krungsri Research

In its monthly economic report, Krungsri Research said the private sector’s consumption index in July contracted -5.3 per cent from the previous month after weakened purchasing power due to restricted economic activities under the government's anti-Covid orders.

“This has also brought down the consumer confidence index and private investment index, the later by -3.8 per cent month on month, especially in the machinery and construction sectors,” it said.

“Exports still have the potential to expand although the trend started to slow down due to a surge in Covid-19 infections in some of the countries which are our trade partners,” Krungsri Research said.

“Meanwhile, the industrial output index has contracted -5.1 per cent from the previous month due to low demand and a temporary halt in operations at factories where clusters have been found.”

Krungsri said that although the Phuket tourism sandbox opened in July, the number of foreign visitors to the province so far has been recorded at only 18,056, significantly lower than its tourist statistics before the outbreak.

