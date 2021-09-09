Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Thammanat ousted from govt after ‘plot’ against PM

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thammanat ousted from govt after ‘p...

Thammanat Prompow has been removed from his position as deputy minister of agriculture, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. The announcement was published an hour after Thammanat announced he was resigning from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

1084

View

Last week, Thammanat reportedly plotted against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during the no-confidence debate in Parliament.

The controversial politician had risen through the ranks of the ruling party despite spending four years in an Australian jail after being convicted in a heroin-smuggling case in the 1990s.

On Thursday, Thammanat said he wants to return to work for his hometown of Phayao, adding that many political parties had invited him to join.

Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat was also removed from her position, according to the Royal Gazette announcement.

Published : September 09, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.