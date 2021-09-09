Thammanat ousted from govt after ‘plot’ against PM

Last week, Thammanat reportedly plotted against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during the no-confidence debate in Parliament.

The controversial politician had risen through the ranks of the ruling party despite spending four years in an Australian jail after being convicted in a heroin-smuggling case in the 1990s.

On Thursday, Thammanat said he wants to return to work for his hometown of Phayao, adding that many political parties had invited him to join.

Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat was also removed from her position, according to the Royal Gazette announcement.