South Korean embassy to deliver happiness bags to Korean War veterans in Thailand

The project, named "Happy Bag For Our Heroes", will be from September 6 to October 12, and covers six provinces: Bangkok, Chonburi, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi and Satthahip.

The embassy said it has organised various events for Korean war veterans in Thailand every year, such as the annual testimonial dinner. However most of these events have been cancelled due to Covid-19. Therefore, the embassy said it decided to visit each house of war veterans, as most of them are around 90 years old, who have difficulties in buying goods and foods by themselves.

The embassy put the necessaries of life -- rice, canned food, masks, etc. - and health foods like Korean red ginseng extract in the "Happy bag".

The Korean Cultural Centre in Thailand also prepared healthy Korean foods such as kimchi and samgyetang (Korean chicken soup with ginseng) for each family, and the Korea Veterans Association in Thailand supported hand sanitisers.