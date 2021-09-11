Monsoon spell over most of Thailand with isolated heavy rains in all regions

Thundershowers are forecast for most of the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas.

People should beware of flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be 2-3 metres high and above three metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

Meanwhile tropical storm “Conson” over the South China Sea is moving west. It is expected to intensify and make landfall over middle Vietnam on September 12-13. The storm would bring continuous rain to Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in some areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.