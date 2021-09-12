Wet spell continues across Thailand

An active monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the upper Central, and the Northeast into the tropical depression “Conson” over the middle Vietnam.

Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

"People in the risky areas should watch for overflows and flash floods," the department said.

Strong winds and waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, rising 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea, about two metres in the Gulf of Thailand and above three metres during thundershowers.

"All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should keep ashore until September 14," the department said.

Meanwhile tropical storm “Conson” has downgraded to a tropical depression and will make landfall over Quang Ngai, Vietnam. It is expected to downgrade to an active low-pressure cell over Vietnam.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the Northeast," the department added.