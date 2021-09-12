Wet spell continues across Thailand

View
An active monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the upper Central, and the Northeast into the tropical depression “Conson” over the middle Vietnam.
Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
"People in the risky areas should watch for overflows and flash floods," the department said.
Strong winds and waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, rising 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea, about two metres in the Gulf of Thailand and above three metres during thundershowers.
"All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should keep ashore until September 14," the department said.
Meanwhile tropical storm “Conson” has downgraded to a tropical depression and will make landfall over Quang Ngai, Vietnam. It is expected to downgrade to an active low-pressure cell over Vietnam.
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the Northeast," the department added.
The weather forecast for 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.
Surat Thani upward: Waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Waves one to two metres high and about two metres offshore.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-26°C, highs of 30-34°C.
Phuket upward: Waves two to three metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.
Krabi downward: Waves about two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 31-33°C.
Published : September 12, 2021
