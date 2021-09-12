24 million vaccine doses to be procured in October

They will comprise 6 million doses of Sinovac, 10 million doses of AstraZeneca and 8 million doses of Pfizer, department director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said.

"Separately, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy will procure approximately 6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine in October," he added.

He explained that the 24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allocated as follows:

- 16.8 million will be administered to people aged 18 years and above.

- 4.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to children aged between 12-17 years

- 0.8 million doses to workers under the social security system.

- 1.1 million doses to people in agencies, such as state enterprises and prisons.

- 0.5 million doses to people who had already received two Sinovac jabs.

"According to the vaccination plan approved by the Cabinet, 50-70 per cent of people in all provinces would be vaccinated in October, covering the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and other groups of people," he said.