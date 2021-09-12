Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine delivered

Another 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday, and will be distributed to organisations and hospitals as per their request, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) said.

291

View

At around 2pm on Sunday, the Facebook page of the CRA’s vaccine information centre announced the arrival of 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccine was flown by Thai Airways with cooperation from the government of China. It is the ninth lot of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive, totalling 15 million doses since June 20.

Related news:

4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine delivered 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine delivered

Published : September 12, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.