4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine delivered

At around 2pm on Sunday, the Facebook page of the CRA’s vaccine information centre announced the arrival of 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine.
The vaccine was flown by Thai Airways with cooperation from the government of China. It is the ninth lot of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive, totalling 15 million doses since June 20.
Published : September 12, 2021
