Storm expected to lash Northeast with heavy rains

Thundershowers are forecast for many parts of the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast.

People should beware of flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and above three metres in thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

Meanwhile tropical depression “Conson” over the coast of Quang Ngai, Vietnam is expected to downgrade to an active low-pressure cell. The storm is expected to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to Thailand’s Northeast region, the department said

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 27-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-26°C, highs of 29-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 33-35°C.