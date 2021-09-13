Monday, September 13, 2021

More buses on Bangkok streets to match boost in daily commuters

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) added more vehicles to its fleet of buses after the easing of lockdown has bumped the number of commuters to 400,000 daily.

Panida Thongsuk, BMTA’s deputy director, said the authority has also extended the service timings, with the last bus leaving the depot an hour later at 9pm.

The BMTA will also increase the number of buses provided for people who work at places that operate until 8pm, such as malls, shopping centres and community malls.

Panida said after the easing of lockdown measures, the number of daily commuters has risen from 300,000 to 400,000 on average.

She said that BMTA is closely observing all virus prevention measures and that 13,000 members of staff or 95 per cent have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

She added that Bangkokians can be assured of their safety when using the city buses.

Nation Thailnad
