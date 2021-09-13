Thailand marks slow decline with 12,583 new cases, 132 deaths

Meanwhile, 16,304 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,394,756 – 1,248,158 of whom have recovered, 132,113 are still in hospitals and 14,485 have died.

Separately, another 109,213 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 106,570 their second shot, and 106 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 40,276,356.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 225.48 million on Monday, 202.07 million of whom have recovered, 18.77 million are active cases (103,211 in severe condition) and 4.64 million have died (up by 5,910).