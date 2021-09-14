Thundershowers forecast for large parts of Thailand with heavy rains in some areas

Thundershowers are forecast for many parts of the country with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast.

People should beware of flash floods, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and above three metres during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 30-32°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 33-35°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department