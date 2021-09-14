Members of volunteer defence corps arrested for allegedly stealing 65 state guns

Two of the suspects -- Weeraphan Nakphitak, 36 a Lek Khamneung, 40 -- are members of the Sa Kaeo Volunteer Defence Corps who work in the District Office building. They allegedly stole the guns and sold them to the third suspect -- Ekachai Sukkate, 40 -- who is a local from Sa Kaeo’s Watthana Nakhon district.

They were initially charged with stealing from a government building, receiving stolen goods and possessing firearms without licence. Officials are investigating the suspects to uncover possible accomplices of the operation.

According to a news source, suspects reportedly admitted that they had stolen and sold the guns, which comprise pistols and shotguns for 21 times before they were caught.