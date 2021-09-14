Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Thailand’s daily numbers dropped to 11,786 new infections and 136 deaths over the past 24 hours on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 271 were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 14,738 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,406,542 – 1,262,896 of whom have recovered, 129,025 are still in hospitals and 14,621 have died.

Separately, another 237,043 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 438,126 their second shot, and 1,500 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 40,953,025.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 226.11 million on Tuesday, 202.75 million of whom have recovered, 18.71 million are active cases (102,383 in severe condition) and 4.65 million have died (up by 6,807).

