Agency pushes for rubber price guarantee scheme to help farmers in Covid fallout

The committee, along with representatives from the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha virtually on Wednesday morning.

Under the scheme, three types of rubber will be guaranteed. Rubber sheets at 60 baht per kilo, latex with 100 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) at 57 baht per kilo and 50 per cent DRC cup lump at 25 baht per kilogram.

The ministry and RAOT have been tasked with drafting details of the scheme and presenting it to the Cabinet for approval.

