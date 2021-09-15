Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Agency pushes for rubber price guarantee scheme to help farmers in Covid fallout

The Natural Rubber Policy Committee has in principle approved a 10.6-billion-baht price guarantee scheme for rubber farmers in a bid to alleviate their burden.

The committee, along with representatives from the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha virtually on Wednesday morning.

Under the scheme, three types of rubber will be guaranteed. Rubber sheets at 60 baht per kilo, latex with 100 per cent dry rubber content (DRC) at 57 baht per kilo and 50 per cent DRC cup lump at 25 baht per kilogram.

The ministry and RAOT have been tasked with drafting details of the scheme and presenting it to the Cabinet for approval.

 

At the meeting, Prayut told RAOT representatives to be extra careful when registering rubber farmers as the government is trying to eliminate products that come from plantations in controversial areas such as land that encroaches on conserved forests or river sources.

“All rubber products for export must come from legal plantations. Failure to comply may result in a ban from international trade partners,” he said.

The premier also called on the ministry and RAOT to employ necessary measures to prevent corruption and ensure subsidies are put in the hands of actual farmers.

