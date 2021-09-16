Continuous rainfall forecast across Thailand, isolated heavy showers in some areas

It advised people in risky areas to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods.

The department also advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers as waves in the Andaman Sea are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department