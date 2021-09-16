Bangkok distributing 2 million ATKs to residents in high-risk groups

“The move aims to expand the scope of active case finding in Bangkok," deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said on Wednesday. "People who test positive can isolate themselves early on, which will lead to efficient control against the virus spreading.”

Each person in high-risk groups that fit the following criteria will be eligible for two set of ATKs:

- Aged over 60, bedridden patients, disabled people, and those with seven underlying health problems.

- Displaying symptoms of fever, coughing, loss of smell and taste, troubled breathing.

- Residing in the same house as an infected patient.

- Working as a community coordinator.

Related Stories

Cabinet removes WHO approval requirement from ATK procurement order

NHSO gets ready for nationwide distribution of antigen test kits

3 million Lepu test kits to land in Bangkok today