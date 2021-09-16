Bangkok distributing 2 million ATKs to residents in high-risk groups

“The move aims to expand the scope of active case finding in Bangkok," deputy governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said on Wednesday. "People who test positive can isolate themselves early on, which will lead to efficient control against the virus spreading.”
Each person in high-risk groups that fit the following criteria will be eligible for two set of ATKs:
- Aged over 60, bedridden patients, disabled people, and those with seven underlying health problems.
- Displaying symptoms of fever, coughing, loss of smell and taste, troubled breathing.
- Residing in the same house as an infected patient.
- Working as a community coordinator.
Eligible candidates can register via the Pao Tang application and collect their ATKs at participating clinics, pharmacies or hospitals.
Those who do not have a smartphone can head over to participating hospitals to register for their ATKs.
“The test kits must be used five days apart,” Sophon advised.
“Those who had already received the ATKs can reapply if they find out later that they are in high-risk groups – for example, if any of their family members or neighbours have just tested positive for Covid-19,” he added.
Published : September 16, 2021
