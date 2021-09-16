Court orders NACC to be transparent over Prawit’s luxury watches

The MATTER had filed a lawsuit against NACC for concealing information about the luxury watch collection by suspending the inquiry into the deputy PM’s assets on December 27, 2018.

The court ruled that NACC must release all the information it has on the case, including reports, documents and related evidence as well as Prawit’s clarifications.

“The NACC can hold back on personal information but must reveal the abovementioned information within 15 days after the case has been closed,” the court said.