Thursday, September 16, 2021

in-focus

Court orders NACC to be transparent over Prawit’s luxury watches

The Administrative Court ruled on Wednesday that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) should reveal all the information it has on Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan’s collection of luxury watches to the MATTER online news agency.

The MATTER had filed a lawsuit against NACC for concealing information about the luxury watch collection by suspending the inquiry into the deputy PM’s assets on December 27, 2018.

The court ruled that NACC must release all the information it has on the case, including reports, documents and related evidence as well as Prawit’s clarifications.

“The NACC can hold back on personal information but must reveal the abovementioned information within 15 days after the case has been closed,” the court said.

The court added that revealing this information will prove that NACC is transparent and accountable under the Constitution, resulting in confidence among people under the commission’s administration.

The NACC has 30 days to file an appeal against the ruling.

Published : September 16, 2021

Nation Thailnad
