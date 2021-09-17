More groups to get annual flu jab as inoculation extended to year-end

Only about 28 per cent of the target population has received the flu vaccine since this year’s programme launched on May 1, said the National Health Security Office (NHSO), which runs the programme.

A total of 6.2 million doses have been set aside this year, but only 1.7 million doses (28.05 per cent) had been administered as of August 6, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The NHSB, which is chaired by Anutin, also consulted with the Department of Disease Control and resolved that three groups at risk from Covid-19 should also get free flu jabs this year. The three groups are: healthcare workers and others handling Covid-19 patients, people living, working or studying in crowded areas, and other people at risk from flu when the situation changes.

The three groups of people will receive flu jabs from October until the end of December, joining the seven groups encouraged to get vaccinated since May 1.

The seven groups are women from week 16 of their pregnancy, children aged six months to two years, people with any of seven chronic diseases – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, cancer that requires chemotherapy, and diabetes, people aged 65 and over, cerebral palsy requiring full-time assistance, thalassemia and immunodeficiency (including HIV Infected and Aids-related illness), and people weighing more than 100 kilograms or with a body mass index (BMI) of 35kg/m2 or higher.