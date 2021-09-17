Friday, September 17, 2021

in-focus

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has filed a police complaint against a company suspected of dumping hazardous waste and poisoning the water supply in Lopburi province.

On Friday, PCD chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa joined police to inspect the scene at Baan Deelang in Phatthana Nikhom district, 150 kilometres north of Bangkok. They found hundreds of dumped 200-litre barrels leaking chemicals into a four-rai area of Baan Deelang. Authorities in the district have suspended the local water supply to residents.

The PCD chief said chemical samples taken from the barrels were found to be flammable. Water samples collected from wells and other sources used by locals were found to be contaminated.

“Contractors dump hazardous waste because this method is cheaper than disposing of it legally,” said Atthaphon.

He said that the company responsible would be punished, adding that the clean-up operation would cost several hundred million baht. So far, the company that owns the polluted land has rejected the accusation, but evidence would prove their guilt, he said. The penalty would be lessened if the company cooperates and provides useful information, he added.

Related news:

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Plan to reopen Bangkok on Oct 1 not yet approved: CCSA

Published : September 17, 2021

Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel almost 90% complete

Published : September 17, 2021

Japanese man jumps to his death in Bangkok after catching Covid

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Message of encouragement for students quarantined in school

Published : September 17, 2021

SET Index suffers end-of-week dip after two days of gains

Published : September 17, 2021

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.