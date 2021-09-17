Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

On Friday, PCD chief Atthaphon Charoenchansa joined police to inspect the scene at Baan Deelang in Phatthana Nikhom district, 150 kilometres north of Bangkok. They found hundreds of dumped 200-litre barrels leaking chemicals into a four-rai area of Baan Deelang. Authorities in the district have suspended the local water supply to residents.

The PCD chief said chemical samples taken from the barrels were found to be flammable. Water samples collected from wells and other sources used by locals were found to be contaminated.

“Contractors dump hazardous waste because this method is cheaper than disposing of it legally,” said Atthaphon.

He said that the company responsible would be punished, adding that the clean-up operation would cost several hundred million baht. So far, the company that owns the polluted land has rejected the accusation, but evidence would prove their guilt, he said. The penalty would be lessened if the company cooperates and provides useful information, he added.