Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains forecast for many parts of Thailand

Meanwhile the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

More rains will be likely over the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East including Bangkok and its vicinity and the southern region.

People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, the department said. Waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

All ships must proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C and highs of 28-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-32°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 27-29°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 29-31°C.