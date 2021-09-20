New Kanchanaburi road to link national parks, boost tourism

The reinforced concrete bridge will link the famous Erawan National Park with its lesser-known neighbour to the east, Sai Yok National Park.

The project has a budget of 99.140 million baht and is scheduled for completion around September 2023.

It includes a reinforced concrete bridge, 325 metres long and 8 metres wide, with metre-wide walkways on each side. The total length of the route is 2,250 metres.

The bridge will span the Kwai Noi River from Chong Khae village to Khao Chang village in Sai Yok district. The project aims to promote local tourism and boost convenience of travel and transportation of crops.