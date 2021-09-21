Tuesday, September 21, 2021

in-focus

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Ma...

Photographs of piles of rubble resulting from the demolition of structures in Thon Buri’s Khlong San Plaza Market recently went viral online, with many residents voicing anger and regret. The area is being prepared for handover to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Facebook user Tontan Krissadee Sitthibutr posted the images on the “Krung Thon Buri Sri Maha Samut” page with a caption reading: “Khlong San Plaza Market prepared for handover to the State Railway of Thailand.

Included were photographs of a smashed row of market buildings and an announcement stating that the Planning and Development Consultants company will demolish all buildings in the area before the land is handed over to SRT. The announcement said it was necessary to block all access to the buildings for people’s safety from September 10 and that a special walkway for ferry users had been set up on the other side.

SRT plans to auction off a long-term lease for the 5-rai, covering the market and its ferry pier, to the private sector. The contract of Khlong San Plaza Market ended in April, while that of the Khlong San pier is set to expire in December.

The SRT reportedly offered to renegotiate the contracts, but the tenants allegedly rejected the offer.

Source: Tontan Krissadee Sitthibutr

Related news:

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Related News

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Published : September 21, 2021

Study shows children aged 5-11 respond well to Pfizer jabs

Published : September 21, 2021

10 gamblers arrested in raid on Phatthalung cockfighting stadium

Published : September 21, 2021

Consumer body wants NBTC to crack down on online gambling, loan websites

Published : September 21, 2021

Latest News

The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Published : September 21, 2021

Thailand reevaluates CPTPP pact after China membership expands market size

Published : September 21, 2021

Over 5,000 people evacuated as volcano erupts on Spains La Palma island

Published : September 21, 2021

Extortion racket by fake police in Pattani busted

Published : September 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.