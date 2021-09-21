The end of Thon Buri’ Khlong San Market captured on camera

Facebook user Tontan Krissadee Sitthibutr posted the images on the “Krung Thon Buri Sri Maha Samut” page with a caption reading: “Khlong San Plaza Market prepared for handover to the State Railway of Thailand.”

Included were photographs of a smashed row of market buildings and an announcement stating that the Planning and Development Consultants company will demolish all buildings in the area before the land is handed over to SRT. The announcement said it was necessary to block all access to the buildings for people’s safety from September 10 and that a special walkway for ferry users had been set up on the other side.

SRT plans to auction off a long-term lease for the 5-rai, covering the market and its ferry pier, to the private sector. The contract of Khlong San Plaza Market ended in April, while that of the Khlong San pier is set to expire in December.

The SRT reportedly offered to renegotiate the contracts, but the tenants allegedly rejected the offer.

Source: Tontan Krissadee Sitthibutr