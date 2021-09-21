Prayut unveils Thailand’s climate vision at UN

Speaking via video link at the SDG Moment of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prayut told world leaders that Thailand was tackling sustainable development goals (SDGs) with its Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and 20-year national strategy.

The SDG Moment is an annual event held to spotlight sustainable development goals which were signed back in 2015 in Paris.

Prayut said the Thai government was coordinating with every sector for development under the SEP. He added that Thailand had presented its Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in July.

Prayut targeted three goals to accomplish the SDGs.