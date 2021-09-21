Prayut unveils Thailand’s climate vision at UN

Speaking via video link at the SDG Moment of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prayut told world leaders that Thailand was tackling sustainable development goals (SDGs) with its Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and 20-year national strategy.
The SDG Moment is an annual event held to spotlight sustainable development goals which were signed back in 2015 in Paris.
Prayut said the Thai government was coordinating with every sector for development under the SEP. He added that Thailand had presented its Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in July.
Prayut targeted three goals to accomplish the SDGs.
First was to support the wellness and quality of life of all people in Thailand during the pandemic with a strong public health system and universal health coverage. The PM said funds were being allocated urgently for health insurance, the medical industry, and public health service to helps citizens – especially the elderly – through the crisis.
Second was to create “balance in everything” with the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy covering science, technology and innovation.
Third was to eliminate inequality and develop digital literacy to improve the potential of citizens. Prayut said the Thai People Map and Analytics Platform (TPMAP) was solving problems including poverty.
He added that the public sector, private sector, and citizens must join hands to accomplish the goals. He said Thailand’s progress would leave no one behind and it would join with other countries to accomplish SDGs.
