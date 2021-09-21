Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Labour ministry answers SOS from sex-trafficked Thai woman in Dubai

A Thai woman was plucked to safety from Dubai on Tuesday after falling into the hands of sex traffickers. The unnamed woman had sent out an SOS via social media on Sunday after realising she had been tricked with an offer of a legitimate massage job in the United Arab Emirates.

Instead, she found out she would be selling sexual services.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he directed the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi to offer immediate assistance to the woman.

The embassy reported it had located the woman at 5.30pm on Monday and placed her on a flight back to Bangkok at noon on Tuesday.

“The woman will undergo 14-day quarantine once she arrives and then be sent back to her hometown in Sa Kaew province,” said Suchart.

He added that the ministry would also find her a job. Meanwhile, the sex-trafficking gang who lured her to Dubai would be prosecuted, vowed the minister.

He also urged Thais seeking work abroad to use one of five legal channels – via the Department of Employment, via a recruitment company, via an employer in Thailand, via Thai employers’ internships abroad, or independently but after notifying Thai authorities of their intention.

“Thai workers seeking employment overseas are also urged to apply for membership of the Overseas Thai Workers Fund so that they are protected by law, receive a reasonable wage, and receive compensation in case of accident or emergency,” the minister added.

Nation Thailnad
