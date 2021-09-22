OAG launching disciplinary probe against ex-deputy attorney-general for dropping ‘Boss’ case

The committees voted 9-0 to launch the investigation against Nate for dropping the final charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a 2012 fatal hit-and-run case that killed a motorcycle policeman.

The case made nationwide headlines as Vorayuth is a Red Bull scion and heir to one of Thailand’s richest families. Many including Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha suspected possible corruption among state officials involved in the case, and Prayut ordered an independent inquiry in 2020 led by Vicha Mahakun, a legal expert and former NCAA commissioner.

The case resumed in September 2020 with Vorayuth indicted on two charges – reckless driving causing death and cocaine use.

