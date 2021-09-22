Wednesday, September 22, 2021

in-focus

OAG launching disciplinary probe against ex-deputy attorney-general for dropping ‘Boss’ case

A meeting of attorney committees at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on Tuesday approved the appointment of a special committee to investigate alleged severe disciplinary violations by former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk, a news source revealed.

The committees voted 9-0 to launch the investigation against Nate for dropping the final charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a 2012 fatal hit-and-run case that killed a motorcycle policeman.

The case made nationwide headlines as Vorayuth is a Red Bull scion and heir to one of Thailand’s richest families. Many including Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha suspected possible corruption among state officials involved in the case, and Prayut ordered an independent inquiry in 2020 led by Vicha Mahakun, a legal expert and former NCAA commissioner.

The case resumed in September 2020 with Vorayuth indicted on two charges – reckless driving causing death and cocaine use.

 

The committees on Tuesday agreed that Nate allegedly committed severe disciplinary violations by not exercising caution and being “reckless” in handling the case. He faces a maximum punishment of being fired from the service.

The meeting appointed Thanaphit Moonphreug, former director-general of the Special Litigation Department, to chair the investigation committee.

Thanaphit will appoint two directors and one secretary to join the disciplinary panel.

The panel has been given 60 days to investigate the case with a chance to extend the deadline up to three times.

Published : September 22, 2021

