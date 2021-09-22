Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Australian Embassy, Thailand is working with SWING to help ensure no one is left behind during COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, Thailand has implemented several rounds of lockdowns to curb surges in COVID cases. COVID-19 has affected us all, but it is the most disadvantaged groups who have been hit the hardest. Sex workers are one of these groups.

The Australian Embassy is working with SWING (Service Workers In Group Foundation) to deliver survival bags (containing food supplies and sanitary kits) to sex workers and disadvantaged groups. Australian Ambassador to Thailand, Mr Allan McKinnon PSM, said “Australia is proud to contribute to SWING through our Direct Aid Program to help ensure that no one, including the most disadvantaged, is left behind during this challenging time. Australia stands firm with Thailand as we recover from this pandemic together.”

 

On 22 September, Ambassador McKinnon helped to deliver survival bags in old Bangkok. Hopping on SWING’s iconic pink food truck to deliver the bags in Trok Sake and Khlong Lot, Ambassador McKinnon and the SWING team delivered packages consisting of dry food, pain killers, oral rehydration salts powder, fingertip Pulse Oximeter, and thermometers to 150 people.

This is part of the Embassy’s Direct Aid Program (DAP) program to provide immediate support to communities most seriously affected by COVID and its restrictions. SWING was established in 2004 to promote and protect the health, human rights and dignity of sex workers around Thailand. The Embassy’s funding will also allow SWING to deliver survival packages to sex workers in Pattaya in early October. In total, SWING will deliver 1,200 survival bags through the Embassy’s funding.

