Studies show Pfizer safe for children despite rare side effect: health minister

Anutin said studies had found Pfizer vaccine was safe for use in children.

He added that vaccination of children in Thailand was a must before schools reopen next month, though jabs would be given only with consent from parents.

The first batch of Pfizer vaccine under the free government rollout is scheduled to arrive on September 29, with the full order of 30 million doses to be delivered before year-end.

Meanwhile, the Thai FDA is waiting for additional data from the vaccine manufacturer before registering Pfizer as safe for use in children aged under 12. Once registered, the Public Health Ministry will expedite procurement of more Pfizer doses.