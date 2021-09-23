Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Police and soldiers raided the eatery, which is located near Khon Kaen University in Muang district, after locals reported it was serving alcoholic drinks in defiance of disease-control orders.

They found diners there supping on beverages served in opaque glasses. One sniff was enough to tell that the drinks were alcoholic, and the operator of the restaurant was arrested on the spot.

While alcohol is still banned in restaurants under tight Covid-19 restrictions, people are free to buy beer or spirits in shops and drink at home.