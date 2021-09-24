Fri, September 24, 2021

in-focus

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

A villager clearing forest in Petchabun province has uncovered what is believed to be one of the world’s rarest mushrooms, the Earthstar (Geastrum mirabile Mont).

Jaroon Kiew-oon was tending his land near Wang Cha-om village on Thursday when he spotted strange, star-shaped objects budding from the soil. The flower-like blooms were brownish-grey and measured about 3-5 centimetres in diameter.

Jaroon assumed at first they were flowers from a golden Spanish cherry tree, but then realised these trees were not found in the area.

When he plucked one of the “flowers” out of the ground, he discovered it had spores and roots. Jaroon showed his find to his brother, who identified it as an earthstar – which is ranked as one of the world’s 10 rarest mushroom species.

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Earthstars have been found in only three other provinces in Thailand, namely Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Phanom and Phichit.

Residents of Wang Cha-om village told reporters that they had lived in the area for over 40 years but never seen this species of mushroom before.

Earthstars are classified as inedible but said to cause intoxication similar to drunkenness when consumed.

Related news:

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : September 24, 2021

Related News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Registration opens for travel subsidies on 3 million Thai trips

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Police arrest schoolboy protester over vandalised traffic booth

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Latest News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

BTS Group Holdings is joining hands with its allies to strengthen businesses

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.