Thundershowers, heavy rains and strong winds forecast for most parts of Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 26-29°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-33°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 27-31°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 29-31°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department