Long-neck Karen in Mae Hong Son vaccinated against Covid

On Friday, a total of 500 people were vaccinated, and among them were the long-neck Karen.
The vaccination in the province’s Muang district will be organised again on September 30 and on October 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9.
The Tourism Business Association of Mae Hong Son told the press that the vaccination was to prepare the province for receiving tourists in the upcoming high season.
Published : September 25, 2021
