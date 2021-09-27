Mon, September 27, 2021

in-focus

Widespread testing cuts down Covid cases in Koh Tao

Conducting tests among residents has effectively eased the Covid-19 situation in Surat Thani’s Koh Tao island, provincial authorities said on Sunday.

The operation was launched when more than 100 Covid-19 cases were reported after the island opened to tourists on July 15 as part of the Samui Plus Model.

However, the authorities announced on Sunday that almost 98 per cent of the island’s population has been tested for Covid-19 and the infection rate is under control.

 

Related News

Getting shrimp and a trim in Kalasin

Commerce Ministry launches new hotline for consumer complaints

SRT earmarks Bt10.25 billion to acquire land for Northeast double-track project

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

CCSA issues 4-phase roadmap for reopening of provinces

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Businesses sue Prayut, his govt for bad administration

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Police crack down on gang running Covid vaccine scam in Bangkok

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Latest News

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Published : Sep 27, 2021

PTG awarded for ethical management standards

Published : Sep 27, 2021

CCSA issues 4-phase roadmap for reopening of provinces

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.