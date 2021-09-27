Widespread testing cuts down Covid cases in Koh Tao

The operation was launched when more than 100 Covid-19 cases were reported after the island opened to tourists on July 15 as part of the Samui Plus Model.
However, the authorities announced on Sunday that almost 98 per cent of the island’s population has been tested for Covid-19 and the infection rate is under control.
Related News
Getting shrimp and a trim in Kalasin
Commerce Ministry launches new hotline for consumer complaints
SRT earmarks Bt10.25 billion to acquire land for Northeast double-track project
Published : September 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021
Published : Sep 27, 2021